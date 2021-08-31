Performance results of Rokiskio suris, AB for six months 2021

English Lithuanian

Consolidated unaudited sales of AB Rokiškio sūris Group in January-June 2021 amounted to EUR 107,461 thousand, i.e. 4.54 percent more than in the same period last year (102,796 thousand euros).

During the 6 months of 2021, AB Rokiškio sūris Group incurred a net loss of EUR 989 thousand. Meanwhile, during the 6 months of 2020, the Group earned a net profit of EUR 2,134 thousand.

The negative result in the first half of 2021 was determined by the fact that in the first half of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, raw milk prices increased significantly, which affected the profitability of cheeses and fresh dairy products.

