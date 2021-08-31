Protecting workers from TBI-causing brain shear the aim of partnership between Ergodyne and global helmet safety experts at Mips

St. Paul, Minn, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne announced a major partnership with Mips to integrate the highly innovative Mips® Elevate safety system into Skullerz® Safety Helmets.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, over 18,000 workers suffered traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) such as concussions in 2019. A significant cause of TBIs is brain shear—a tearing of nerve fibers that occurs when the brain shifts and rotates inside the skull.

Mips® Elevate is a low-friction layer that slides multi-directionally with the intention to help redirect the rotational energy transferred to the head upon falling or impact.

“Traditionally, hard hats and safety helmets have been focused on protection from direct, linear impacts. Though incredibly important, these designs are not as effective at protecting workers from equally common and potentially more dangerous off-center angled impacts,” said Tim Gallant, Ergodyne Product Director. “By adding Mips® Elevate to our best-selling Skullerz® Safety Helmets, we can hopefully help reduce the energies that create some of the brain jarring and tearing that can ultimately lead to lifelong brain damage.”

The development of Mips® (multi-directional impact protection system) safety systems results from years of research and development by Swedish neurosurgeon Hans von Holst and engineer Peter Halldin. To date, the technology has primarily been integrated into recreational helmets for leading global brands such as Fox Racing, Bell and Specialized.

“It’s alarming that with more than 6 million hard hats and safety helmets sold each year, we’re still seeing an incredibly high number of workers develop traumatic brain injuries,” said Tom Votel, Ergodyne President & CEO. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to work alongside some of the world’s leading helmet-based safety experts on a solution to this incredibly urgent safety problem.”

Ergodyne’s new Skullerz® Safety Helmets with Mips® Elevate are expected to launch by the end of 2021.

For more on the science behind Mips® and the evolution of Skullerz®, check out Ergodyne's Head Protection Technology Page.

