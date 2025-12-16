The Worksite’s Quietest Hazards Are Finally Getting the Attention—and Tools—They Deserve

St. Paul, MN, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worksite safety leaders at Ergodyne call it the "work before the work"—hauling ladders, steadying beams and muscling heavy gear before the “real job” starts.

“Everyone protects the job. Very few are thinking about protecting the prep before the job or the pack-out when it’s done,” said Matt Hahn, Product Manager at Ergodyne. "That's what inspired our first ladder carrying system a few years back and why we continue to expand the category today."

Hahn's team has just launched two new solutions to that end:

5303 Extension Ladder Shoulder Lifting Strap & Carrying Handle

Built for extension ladders with hollow rungs, the 5303 Ladder Carrier redistributes weight off the arms and lower back, shifting the load to a padded, ergonomic shoulder strap. The system provides a more controlled, less fatiguing carry, especially over long distances or through tight hallways and doorways.

"Aside from physical damage to the worker, it helps reduce the chances of damage to structures, equipment, doorways... even co-workers," continued Hahn.

3169 Warehouse Racking Stabilizer Strap

During racking assembly or teardown, the 3169 Stabilizer Strap gives one worker the control of two—steadying crossbeams in place to prevent smashed fingers, dropped beams, and those infamous “gravity checks” that turn into recordables.

“The outsized impact on safety and productivity belies the simplicity of the design,” said Hahn’s fellow product manager, Chris Reilly. “Racking assembly is just plain safer and faster with this thing.”

Back in the Spotlight

The launch also puts renewed focus on the inspiration for Ergodyne’s latest ladder carrying solution—the 5300 A-Frame Ladder Shoulder Lifting Strap & Carrying Handle.

“Once people use it, they’re blown away,” said Hahn. “It’s one of those ‘where has this been all my life?’ moments.”

Real-World Proof: A Case Study in Ladder Transport Hazards

This product development push is rooted in real customer partnerships—including a collaboration with a global facilities leader that struggled with injuries, near misses and damaged equipment related to ladder transport.

In that case, crews described the daily grind of hauling ladders across vast campuses, through doorways, up stairwells—all without purpose-built tools to help.

“These tools solve the stuff no one ever really writes down on a JHA but many workers experience,” said Hahn. “This is about protecting the setup work—the walk, the haul, the balance, the bracing—all the moments that put crews at risk before the job even starts.”

The full launch lineup, including video demos and full product info is available now on Ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment