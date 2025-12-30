While Winter Grips the Nation, Heat Stress Is Still Putting Workers at Risk—Indoors

St. Paul, MN, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As winter temperatures plunge in the U.S. and elsewhere, heat stress has quietly slipped off the seasonal radar. But for millions of workers, the danger hasn’t gone anywhere—it’s just moved indoors.

Warehouses, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, food processing facilities and other enclosed environments continue to expose workers to sustained heat, humidity and metabolic strain year-round. According to the safety experts at Ergodyne, a leading manufacturer of work gear and personal protective equipment (PPE), indoor heat stress is one of the most overlooked workplace hazards—especially in winter.

The Hidden Heat Hazard

“When it’s freezing outside, nobody expects heat to be the problem,” said Lexi Hagler, Product Manager at Ergodyne. “But inside, workers are still sweating through long shifts, heavy workloads and limited airflow." Hagler added that the risk is often exacerbated by radiant heat from equipment and the requirement of PPE such as welding helmets, coveralls or hazmat suits.

Unlike outdoor heat stress, which spikes during summer heat waves, indoor heat stress is often chronic, cumulative and harder to spot. Workers may not feel the immediate alarm of extreme temperatures, but sustained heat exposure—combined with physical exertion and protective clothing—can quietly elevate core body temperature over time.

OSHA recognizes heat as a serious workplace hazard, noting that heat-related illnesses can occur in any environment where the body struggles to cool itself. And while there currently is no federal heat stress standard, several OSHA-approved state plans have specific indoor heat stress rules, including California, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington. California’s regulation, for example, states that when indoor workplace temperatures reach 82 degrees Fahrenheit, employers must take steps to protect workers from heat illness.

A Year-Round Approach to Heat Safety

Ergodyne has spent decades studying heat stress across every environment where work happens—indoors and out. The heat stress safety pioneers emphasize that effective heat stress management includes:

Hydration strategies including making sure workers are hydrating prior to their workday, not just during.

Cooling PPE designed for indoor work environments such as phase change cooling solutions which do not necessitate airflow, can be quickly recharged and worn under other PPE like coveralls.

Acclimatization for new workers or workers who have been at work for an extended period.

Education, planning and response measures to help employers recognize risk factors and symptoms.

According to the Minnesota Department of Labor, the two most important methods of preventing heat disorders are hydration and acclimatization because they increase the ability of the body to tolerate heat stress.

Reframing the Conversation

As safety leaders look ahead to the year, Ergodyne is urging employers, safety managers and policymakers to rethink when—and where—heat stress prevention belongs in the conversation.

“Winter is actually the perfect time to talk about indoor heat stress,” said Ergodyne President Greg Schrab. “There’s less noise and more opportunity to build programs that protect workers all year long.

For more information on heat stress risks and prevention strategies, visit ergodyne.com/heat-stress.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment