Ergodyne Launches Tool Belt System Built to Fight Gravity and Poor Design

St. Paul, MN, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For workers at height, the wrong tool rig creates friction all shift long—and sometimes consequences that hit much harder. Ergodyne's newest Tool Belt + Suspender system is engineered to reduce the daily pain points of carrying tools while helping crews meet growing dropped-object safety demands.

“A lot of tool belts weren’t designed for the realities of modern at-heights work,” said Chris Reilly, Product Manager, Ergodyne. “Crews are climbing with more gear, more safety requirements and more pressure to stay productive. We wanted to build a system to reduce as much of that friction as possible."

According to Reilly, constant readjustments and pressure points on the body caused by poor load distribution "can be real focus killers... which can lead to reduced productivity and increased risk of accidents, including dropped tools and equipment."

Dropped and falling objects on U.S. worksites accounted for over 280 deaths and approximately 50,000 injuries in 2023-2024, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In addition to padded breathable construction, improved weight distribution and patent-pending pivoting suspender attachments that swivel with worker movement, Ergodyne's new Tool Belts and Suspenders feature ANSI/ISEA 121-2023-compliant tethering points designed to help prevent dropped objects that can cause injuries, equipment damage, downtime and worse.

While tool tethering programs continue gaining traction across industrial construction, telecom, aviation and wind energy, Reilly notes that most existing tool belt systems still haven’t evolved to support the ANSI/ISEA 121-2023 standard.

"Surprisingly enough, there really aren't a whole lot of options despite the growing focus on tool tethering on elevated worksites," said Reilly.

For more info on Ergodyne's latest tool tethering solutions, visit ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment