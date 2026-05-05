Ergodyne + Mips Bring Another Head Protection First to Worksites

St. Paul, MN, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a century, the most visible symbol of worker safety hid an uncomfortable truth: it wasn't actually tested to protect from the most common accidents on the job. Ergodyne's latest type 2 safety helmet collaboration with Mips looks to close the gap between how impacts actually happen and how hard hats are built to handle them. It’s the next evolution in a partnership that first brought Mips technology to North American worksites in 2021.

“Angled impacts are the reality, not the exception,” said Justin Schuetz, Product Manager at Ergodyne. "The traditional type 1 hard hat is only tested for direct strikes to the top of the head. That's it. Type 2 safety helmets—which are becoming the standard on many job sites—add protection to the front, sides and back of the head, but still do not consider angled impacts."

"When you have an oblique (angled) impact, you can get something that's called rotational motion to the brain," said Olof Rylander, Senior Business Developer at Mips. "And this rotational motion can result in shearing or stretching of the brain tissue, which can affect the brain and increase the risk of both minor and more severe brain injuries."

Ergodyne's Type 2 Safety Helmet featuring the exclusive Mips® Evolve Pro system looks not only to mitigate the risk of angled impacts but do it in a way that's breathable and light.

"The two biggest data points we've gotten about our safety helmets are style and comfort," said Schuetz. "Workers prefer them because they look like the regular old hard hats they're used to wearing and more comfortable than other type 2 solutions being issued on worksites. The goal here [with the new safety helmet] was to not in any way compromise those things while adding another layer of safety. Thankfully, Mips was a willing and active partner in getting us there, and the result was an entirely new solution that we’re both incredibly excited about.

The Mips Evolve Pro system introduces a more open, breathable architecture that reduces weight and increases airflow. Paired with Ergodyne's open-framed helmet design, venting and moisture-wicking COOLMAX® padding, the result is a cooler, lighter system built for long shifts.

For more information on Ergodyne's Type 2 Safety Helmet featuring the exclusive Mips® Evolve Pro system, visit https://www.ergodyne.com/2026-new-head-protection.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

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