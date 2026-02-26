Ergodyne’s Latest Launch Targets PPE Compliance, Wasted Time and Lost Gear

St. Paul, MN, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gloves only protect workers when they’re worn. Yet on job sites everywhere, they get stuffed in back pockets, left in the truck or lost entirely. The result? Lower compliance, wasted time, foreign object hazards and unnecessary waste.

To solve these everyday jobsite problems, Ergodyne is introducing two new glove clips: the 3400-ECO Recycled Glove Clip Holder and the 3425 Swiveling Glove Clip Holder, each engineered to keep essential gear secure, accessible and out of the way.

Why a Glove Clip Matters

A simple clip can have a measurable impact across safety programs:

Boost compliance – Gloves stay accessible, so they get worn.

Increase efficiency – Less time searching, more time working.

Improve cleanliness – Keeps gloves off dirty surfaces.

Reinforce safety habits – Supports behavioral safety initiatives.

Squids 3400-ECO Recycled Glove Clip Holder

The 3400-ECO takes a proven safety solution and makes it more sustainable.

Manufactured with 50% recycled content derived from hard-to-recycle plastics, the clip uses advanced molecular recycling technology to convert mixed waste streams into high-quality PET without compromising durability. The finished product is fully recyclable.

Each clip repurposes the equivalent of approximately 1.5 standard 16.9oz // 500mL plastic water bottles.

Its dual-clip design attaches to belts, D-rings, clothing or workstations on one end and secures gloves or other gear on the other. A reconnectable breakaway feature allows the clip to safely separate in emergency situations or be used as individual clips.

This launch supports Ergodyne’s Blue Marble sustainability mission, which focuses on reducing waste and incorporating responsible materials without compromising performance.

Squids 3425 Swiveling Glove Clip Holder

The 3425 introduces a built-in belt clip slot that locks securely onto belts for fast, reliable access. Its swiveling design prevents tangling and binding, allowing both the clip and attached gear to move naturally with the worker.

Available in multiple colors and customizable through Ergodyne’s Custom Logo Program, the 3425 is ideal for professionals in warehousing, distribution, construction and utility industries.

