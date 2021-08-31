31 AUGUST 2021

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), Northern 3 VCT PLC (the “Company”) notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 31 August 2021 consists of 110,337,616 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 110,337,616 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

