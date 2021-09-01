Blue Biofuels Hires Expert in Plastics and Polymers to Accelerate the Development of Biodegradable Bioplastics and Nanocellulose Products

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Biofuels, Inc. (PINK: BIOF).

Blue Biofuels, Inc. (the “Company”) has hired Travis Baughman, Ph.D., to lead the development of biodegradable bioplastics and nanocellulose from our patented CTS technology system.

Previously, Dr. Baughman has worked for DSM in their Engineering Plastics division as their lead Application Development Engineer in Cupertino, CA, and Global Business Process Manager for Research and Technology in Geleen, the Netherlands. Prior to that, Dr. Baughman worked in DSM’s Materials Sciences Research and Development division as Project Leader and Senior Scientist working on polymerization chemistry. Dr Baughman has numerous patents and publication to his name in the subject of polymer science.

Travis Baughman has a Ph.D. in Organic and Polymer Chemistry from the University of Florida (2006), and did post-doctoral work under multi-awarded professor E.W. Meijer in the Netherlands. He received his Bachelors in Science at Clemson University in Textile, Fiber, and Polymer Chemistry, graduating Magna cum laude.

ABOUT OUR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

CTS technology is a near zero carbon footprint system that can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and lignin. Sugars are subsequently processed into biofuels. Lignin may be further converted into bioplastics. CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The CTS process is an independently-developed patented and proprietary technology that is fully owned by the Company.

Management believes that bio-fuel originating from the Company’s CTS process will be eligible to receive generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (“RINs”) from the US Government. The D3 RIN is currently around $3/gallon of ethanol, which could be earned in addition to the market price of ethanol. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation industry. This mandate was 590 million gallons for 2020. The mandate for 2021 has not yet been finalized by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

