MicroEJ and NXP collaborate to enable ultra low power optimization on the i.MX RT500 Crossover MCUs for Wearables

BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroEJ, a leader in software enablement solutions for IoT and embedded devices today announces their collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors, a leader in secure connectivity solutions for edge computing, to offer a dedicated MICROEJ VEE on-device platform based on NXP’s i.MX RT500 MCU focusing on ultra-low-power, security and market leading user interfaces.

NXP’s i.MX RT500 crossover MCU , coupled with MICROEJ VEE platform, offers an industry-unique integrated solution for holistic low-power management and small footprint while providing uncompromised performance and best-in-class user experiences.

MICROEJ VEE’s platform based on the i.MX RT500 device allows the design of great user interfaces to differentiate itself from the competition, leveraging both software and hardware graphical engines for low-power animations. With a smooth and fast rendering (60 FPS on average) and unbeatable low-power consumption (up to 40 days autonomy on a standard battery), the MicroEJ and NXP combined solution is designed to address the evolving and demanding needs of the wearables industry.

This new platform specifically addresses three power optimization levels:

Reduced active power



MICROEJ VEE provides six different power modes that automatically adjust power consumption to save battery life (FULL, HIGH, LOW, SLEEP, SUSPEND and OFF). Automatic voltage adjustments and optimal RAM allocations are included in the tuned solution.

Reduced processing time

MICROEJ VEE reduces overall complexity by scheduling multitasking and synchronizing of timers. All the generic library stacks (UI, IoT, etc.) are (re)designed to leverage the various parallel hardware execution units (Multi-cores, GPU, DMAs, PowerQuad hardware accelerator, etc.) for the NXP i.MX RT500 solution.

Reduced standby power

MICROEJ VEE leverages the various built-in low-power modes of NXP’s i.MX RT500 MCU, automatically reducing voltage while in the SUSPEND power state.

MICROEJ VEE offers a low power infrastructure for both application engineers and BSP engineers. It greatly assists the analysis and balancing between the three dimensions of a wearable system: power, footprint and speed. Based on clear separation of concerns to reduce embedded complexity, software engineers can focus on high level logic and value addition, based on an intuitive API, with distinctive levels of power optimization.

“MicroEJ collaboration with NXP demonstrates the high degree of configurability of MICROEJ VEE in regards to power optimization for highly desirable and beautifully designed battery-operated devices that provide unbeatable battery efficiency,” said Fred Rivard, MicroEJ’s CEO. “This collaboration with MicroEJ supports our focus on addressing the ever-evolving and demanding requirements of the wearables industry,” said Cristiano Castello, Sr. Director Product Innovation for MCUs at NXP Semiconductors, “Battery life and power optimization remain critical factors in designing for wearables, and the combined solution leveraging our i.MX RT500 crossover MCU is helping drive tomorrow’s innovations forward.”

In addition to these power optimizations, MICROEJ VEE also makes it possible to parallelize software and hardware development through virtual devices, which drastically simplifies and accelerates software development to enable product launches up to three times faster, while decreasing R&D costs by 40%, on average. Security and reliability are reinforced by the safe virtual container provided by MicroEJ that clearly separates software components in hermetic sandboxes with customizable sets of rights.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 100 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

MicroEJ is a gold member of the NXP Partner Program, a global network of engineering companies collaborating with NXP to bring you exceptional software, tools, training and services, and ultimately speed your time to market. Learn more about the MicroEJ platforms supporting NXP devices here .

