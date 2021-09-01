Generac Accelerates Clean Energy Developments with Acquisition of Apricity Code Corporation

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the acquisition of Apricity Code Corporation, an advanced engineering and product design company located in Bend, Oregon.



Apricity’s advanced team of engineers is experienced in designing and prototyping energy-related products to increase reliability, add functionality, and improve performance. The company has also developed a smart water heater disconnect switch that is used as a grid edge device by utilities in demand response and other energy conservation programs.

“Adding Apricity to the Generac team will accelerate our efforts to provide a broader energy technology portfolio and increase our speed to market for both our Clean Energy and Grid Services products and solutions,” commented Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer of Generac. “We are very pleased to have this talented group of engineers join our team.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to join Generac on its Clean Energy vision,” commented Gabe Ayers, founder of Apricity. “With our passion for the energy industry, we look forward to helping Generac bring products to market that create a positive impact on consumers and society as a whole.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Generac (NYSE: GNRC)

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

About Apricity

Founded in 2015, Apricity Code is an engineering and product design company skilled in designing and prototyping energy-related and consumer products for customers in order to increase reliability, add functionality, and improve performance. The team is experienced working with startups, small businesses and mass market customer bases and helps clients with their product entry and market expansion needs. Information on Apricity’s solutions and products can be found at www.apricitycode.com and www.apricityenergy.com.

