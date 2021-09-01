Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints Claude Demby to Board of Directors

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-powered energy storage systems, today announced the appointment of Claude Demby to the Board of Directors, effective August 27, 2021.



Currently President of Cree LED, a SMART Global Holdings, Inc. lighting innovation company, Demby has extensive executive leadership experience holding senior roles within the automotive, aerospace and materials technology industries. Prior to joining Cree LED, Demby served as CEO and Director of the Noël Group, a global manufacturer of synthetic foam materials, and President and COO of L&L Products. He began his career in engineering roles with Procter & Gamble and GE Plastics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Claude to our Board during this exciting time of growth and innovation at Eos,” said Russ Stidolph, Chairman of Eos. “As we seek new ways to further streamline our supply chain and manufacturing process, I believe Claude’s global manufacturing experience will bring valuable insight and perspective that will strengthen our product and our company.”

Demby has extensive Board experience, as he currently serves as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committees and Board Director of Brown Capital Management Mutual Fund Trust. He is also a Board Director and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committees of Piedmont Lithium Inc., a clean energy company, and previously served as a Board Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Charlotte branch, including as Chairman from 2012 to 2017.

“The transition to clean energy is accelerating at a rapid pace and energy storage will play a crucial role,” Demby said. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and my fellow Board members at Eos to contribute to this important work, which will allow clean energy storage to be readily available around the globe.”

In addition to his professional experience and corporate board service, Demby has a strong record of community service through his founding and running of Valour Academy Schools, Inc., in Raleigh, NC, and serving as an advisory Board member of Duke Raleigh Hospital. He received an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Delaware.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems providing utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

