Le Mans Virtual Returns with U.S. $250,000 Prize Pool and Spectacular On-Site January Finale at Autosport International

MIAMI, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Mans Virtual Series, a joint venture with Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) -- a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world -- and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) -- the creators and organizers of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), returns to competition this September with a new name, revised format, portfolio of prestige partners and an exciting live grand finale televised for all fans. Following the notable success of last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in June 2020, the newly re-named and expanded Le Mans Virtual Series will be a global, elite series made up of five rounds. For an exciting preview, click here to view the trailer of the Series.



Motorsport Advisor to Motorsport Games, Gérard Neveu, commented on the launch of Le Mans Virtual Series, “Last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual was a huge success, and we have an opportunity to do it even better this time! This year, the event will further benefit the teams, partners and, of course, massive gaming and spectator audiences worldwide. We are extremely pleased to have secured the support of such an impressive portfolio of partners, and we can’t wait to get started this season with the reveal next week of some top-class names on the entry list.”

The first four rounds, taking place between September and December, will be held strictly online, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual taking place as the climax of the premier endurance esports championship. The finale will be a live, televised event within the 2022 Autosport International motorsport show in Birmingham, U.K. on January 15 and 16, 2022, with 50% of the entire U.S.$250,000 prize fund available for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual standalone race.

The calendar of events features some of the world’s most famous racetracks which will challenge all the drivers to their limits and is expected to thrill the millions of esports enthusiasts worldwide. The rounds will be:

Round 1 4 Hours of Monza, Italy September 25, 2021 Round 2 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium October 16, 2021 Round 3 8 Hours of Nürburgring, Germany November 13, 2021 Round 4 6 Hours of Sebring, USA December 18, 2021 Round 5 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual January 15/16, 2022



Giving their full support to the Le Mans Virtual Series will be some of the world’s best known and most prestigious brands: Thrustmaster as Official Hardware Partner, Rolex as Official Timepiece Partner, Total Energies as Official Energy Partner, Goodyear as Official Tire Partner, LEGO® Technic as Official Engineering Partner and Algorand as Official Blockchain Partner.



“Following the real 24 Hours of Le Mans in August 2021, we are delighted to now launch the Le Mans Virtual Series which will include as its highlight the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. The link between real-life motorsport and esports is now an essential element for our manufacturers and teams, and we all look forward to an excellent season of esports competition,” said Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO.

The vision for the expanded virtual series is to be as prestigious and recognizable as the real-world FIA World Endurance Championship, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its spotlight event. The esports series will continue to use rFactor 2 as its platform, which is more focused on the sim-racing audience and provides a more authentic experience. There will also be more focus on increased race and strategy analysis during broadcasts to boost fan interest and engagement.

Bringing together the elite of motor racing and sim racing to compete together, the field of 38 LMP and GTE full-season entries must have a line-up of up to five drivers, with a combination of FIA international-licensed and sim drivers. More details on the entry list will be revealed on September 7.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release, the related conference call and webcast that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected future impact of new or planned products, features or offerings and the timing of launching such products, features and offerings, including, without limitation, the launch of Le Mans Virtual Series and whether such series will become a global, elite series or otherwise become successful. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to difficulties, delays in or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and scope of new product launches, such as due to delays and higher than anticipated expenses related to the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ results to differ materially from expected results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2021, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure:

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Investors:

Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.Desimone@icrinc.com

US Press:

ASTRSK PR

motorsportgames@astrskpr.com

EU / UK Press:

Swipe Right PR

motorsport@swipterightpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fc86096-2f99-4f8a-8946-803e779756c8