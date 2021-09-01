AMD to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Devinder Kumar, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference on a virtual basis on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:05pm ET/11:05am PT. A real-time video webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.



