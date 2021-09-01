FloQast Expands Leadership Team With The Addition Of Justin Smith As Vice President, Customer Success

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today named Justin Smith to the newly created role of Vice President, Customer Success. Smith will lead the company’s global customer services including implementation, customer success, and support.



Smith is a senior technology executive with a background that includes a range of high-growth B2B SaaS companies including Quid, BloomReach and, most recently, Dynamic Signal, where he was Global Vice President of Services. His deep customer success experience complements a FloQast team with extensive accounting DNA. The team will continue to drive the delivery of unparalleled customer success for accounting teams that strive for operational excellence.

“FloQast is a customer-centric organization, and this role provides a tremendous opportunity to expand the great services we provide to our customers,” said Justin Smith, VP of customer success at FloQast. “I’m looking forward to supporting such a dynamic company in its new phase of growth and enabling our customers to reach new levels of value.”

FloQast is growing its customer success team and many new positions are now open – with Smith and across the company. Last month, FloQast launched a major hiring initiative on the heels of the company’s Series D funding round and $1.2 billion valuation.

“FloQast leads the industry in delivering a world-class customer experience that centers on building a strong relationship with our customers,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “These relationships will only grow under the premier customer success initiatives led by Justin and his team.”

FloQast has a well-established track record for its dynamic workplace culture. It was voted a 2021 Best Places to Work for the fifth consecutive year by the Los Angeles Business Journal, as well as a 2021 Best Place to Work by Inc. Magazine . The customer service team at FloQast was also named a 2021 Winner in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service category.

For more information on open positions at FloQast, visit the company careers page and follow FloQast on LinkedIn.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,400 accounting teams – including Twilio, CoinBase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom and SnowFlake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

*Inactive CPA

