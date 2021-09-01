Pax8 Receives Prestigious BEST Award from ATD

DENVER, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it is a 2021 winner of the Association for Talent Development’s (ATD) BEST Award. Pax8 is among 71 organizations from around the globe to receive the award this year, including the Best of the BEST, which goes to organizations that have won the BEST Award ten or more times. Companies were recognized on August 30 during a virtual awards recognition celebration at ATD’s International Conference & Exposition in Salt Lake City, Utah.



“We are honored to be named a 2021 BEST Award winner by ATD,” said Susan Mitnick, Chief Human Resources Officer at Pax8. “At Pax8, we provide our employees the skills and resources to build long-lasting careers and achieve great success through our comprehensive talent development program that includes blended classroom and virtual learnings, gamification, leadership training, and custom in-house created content. It is exciting to watch our employees grow and thrive and we thank ATD for this esteemed recognition.”

The ATD BEST Awards are the talent development industry’s most rigorous and coveted recognition. The BEST Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development, and this is the nineteenth year of the BEST Awards.

“These 71 organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways,” said Tony Bingham, President and Chief Executive Officer at ATD. “Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people.”

The 2021 BEST Award winners are profiled in a special issue of TD, ATD’s flagship magazine. These award-winning organizations, including Pax8, submitted quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee comprising a group of experts in the field.

A complete list of BEST Winners can be found on the BEST Awards webpage.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Originally established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD’s members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led U.S. chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit www.td.org.

