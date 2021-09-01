Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium

English French

Saint-Herblain (France), September 1, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced that its senior management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors at the Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium on September 7, 2021.

Valneva’s Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach and acting Chief Financial Officer David Lawrence will notably provide an update on the Company’s late stage vaccine candidates against Lyme disease (VLA15), COVID-19 (VLA2001) and chikungunya (VLA1553).

Partnered with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), VLA15 is the only Lyme disease vaccine in clinical development worldwide while VLA2001 is the only inactivated vaccine candidate in clinical trials against COVID-19 in Europe and VLA1553 is the only single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials.

To request a meeting at the event, please contact your representative at Goldman Sachs.

