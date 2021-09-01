Norton Rose Fulbright continues global investigations expansion with New York partner

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Tim Byrne has joined its New York office as a partner.

Byrne is the seventh US lateral partner to join the firm’s global investigations team this year, following Celia Cohen, Tom Coulter, Jay Dewald, Chris Pelham, Julie Searle and Brian Sun.

Joining from Shearman & Sterling, Byrne advises major financial institutions on the bank regulatory aspects of a wide range of financial products and corporate transactions. He represents banks, bank holding companies and other financial market participants in connection with applications and other matters under the Bank Holding Company Act, the International Banking Act of 1978, the National Bank Act, the Change in Bank Control Act and the Federal Deposit Insurance Act.

Byrne’s experience includes representing various domestic and international banks with respect to requirements under the Dodd-Frank Act, including the Volcker Rule, as well as in connection with the structure and status of their offices, activities and investments in the United States. He also advises on a range of other issues from anti-money laundering enforcement matters to bank insolvency issues, capital requirements as well as outsourcing and vendor management. He also has experience advising banks with respect to investments and other relationships with Fintechs and advising Fintechs with respect to various licensing and compliance matters and potential bank charters.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Tim is a skilled lawyer with tremendous experience in the bank regulatory sector. His experience advising clients on complex compliance and enforcement issues will further bolster our rapidly expanding regulatory and investigations capabilities.”

Jonathan Herbst, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Financial Services, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is providing a superior client offering across the financial services industry in the US and globally. Tim’s bank regulatory and FinTech experience supports an important piece of that initiative, and his arrival will benefit clients in New York and around the world.”

Byrne, who began his legal career as a staff attorney with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright has a stellar reputation in the regulatory and investigations space. The firm’s full service capabilities and global reach provide an exciting opportunity for me and the clients I serve.”

Licensed to practice in New York and New Jersey, Byrne earned his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and his law degree from Boston College Law School.

