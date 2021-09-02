TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (02 September 2021) – On period from 26 August 2021 to 01 September 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 82,500 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 97.3195 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 862,390 own shares, representing 0.735% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 26-Aug-21 2,500 97.0400 242,600 27-Aug-21 20,000 97.8433 1,956,866 30-Aug-21 20,000 98.1600 1,963,200 31-Aug-21 20,000 97.0991 1,941,982 1-Sep-21 20,000 96.2105 1,924,210 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated) 714,790 114.6999 81,986,341 Accumulated under the buy-back program 797,290 112.9015 90,015,199 The issuer's holding of own shares: Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 862,390 own shares, corresponding to 0.735% of TGS' share capital. Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

