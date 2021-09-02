InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. CEO Setti Coscarella

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Setti Coscarella, CEO of TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP), a life sciences company dedicated to giving legal-aged smokers the choice to keep the smoking experience that they enjoy with no nicotine and no tobacco, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Coscarella discussed his background and detailed his tenacious approach to professional success.

“I went and did my MBA… focused on marketing and finance… I found myself working in investment banking. It was this job that I kind of put into my head… I got a lot of people sort of discouraging me for even trying because of how difficult it was to land a job like that,” Coscarella said. “That just egged me on even more. I just put these horse blinders on, and that’s the only thing I wanted to do. I wouldn’t even apply for other jobs. As luck would have it, I ended up being one of the first guys in the school that actually landed a job in investment banking… If you’re worried about taking a swing… Babe Ruth had the record for most strikeouts in Major League Baseball, until it was broken by Mickey Mantle… If you miss, it’s okay. If you stop swinging, you’re never going to hit a homerun.”

After providing an overview of his diverse career, including his creation of a men’s-focused trade show, Coscarella turned his attention to his entry into the tobacco industry.

“I exited that business and said, ‘okay, what do I want to do now? I guess, tobacco sounds fun.’ So, I found myself working at Philip Morris,” he continued. “One of the categories that they were looking to develop was called ‘reduced risk products.’ So, basically, an ability to still deliver nicotine but in a way that isn’t as harmful as smoking cigarettes. I thought that that was an interesting pivot, because they were trying to put the wellbeing of their clientele more at the forefront. They were really looking at transforming the business as a whole while not completely forsaking their consumer base. It’s an interesting and challenging thing to do.”

“One thing that I noticed when I was there is that the vast majority of smokers have tried other products, but the one thing most smokers absolutely hate is the fact that they’re still addicted to this ritual,” Coscarella added. “Alcohol does just fine without all of its consumers being alcoholics… Why can’t we do the same thing with smoking? Why can’t we give people something to smoke that isn’t addictive… that way, we can give the freedom to choose back to them, no different from any other CPG product… Our product, TAAT™, doesn’t have tobacco and it doesn’t have nicotine, but… it tastes like a cigarette, which is important.”

Throughout the interview, Coscarella provided additional insight into TAAT’s approach to solving the hurdles facing the tobacco industry while giving consumers the freedom to choose.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in ‘Original’, ‘Smooth’, and ‘Menthol’ varieties. TAAT's base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with ‘Big Tobacco’ pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 and seeks to position itself in the $814 billion global tobacco industry. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TAATGlobal.com

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com