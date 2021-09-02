Celebrate Responsibly This Holiday Long Weekend - Drive, Ride and Boat Sober

English French

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Labour Day holiday weekend nearly here, MADD Canada is urging Canadians to keep themselves and one another safe by never driving, riding or boating impaired.



“We can celebrate this last long weekend of the summer while also keeping roads, ATV trails, and lakes and waterways free from impaired driving,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “If your weekend plans include alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please put the keys away and leave the driving to someone sober.”

MADD Canada’s first National Survey On Driving After Alcohol, Cannabis Or Illicit Drug Use, released earlier this summer, showed that a disturbing number of people drive knowing they are likely impaired by the substance, and frequently have passengers with them.

Everyone can do their part to prevent impaired driving, and the devastating crashes that can result, this holiday weekend by:

Never operating a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

All summer long, MADD Canada has been promoting its Campaign 911 program, which encourages the public to call 911 to report suspect impaired drivers.

As part of that effort, MADD Canada also strives to raise awareness about the risks of impaired boating. With financial contributions from Transport Canada, and working with local and regional police, governments, boat clubs and marinas, MADD Canada has produced and installed more than 1,300 “Report Impaired Boaters” signs at harbours, marinas and boat launches across the country over the past few years.

Thanks to additional support from Transport Canada, MADD Canada is installing 343 more signs on Canadian waterways by the end of the 2023 boating season, and has created a new television and radio public service announcement, titled Floating By, to raise awareness about the risks of boating impaired.

“When people think about impaired driving, they picture a car on a road. But operating a boat while impaired is just as dangerous – and just as illegal – as driving a car while impaired,” said Ms. Hancock. “With the generous support of Transport Canada, and through partnerships with police services, harbours and marinas across the country, we are getting that life-saving message out to the public and letting them know that they can report impaired boaters by calling 911 or their local police marine unit.”

For information on the signs of impaired boating and how to report it, please see MADD Canada’s Campaign 911 On The Waterways web page.

Canadians wanting to plan their sober and reliable drive home this holiday weekend can do it with just the push of a button - check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

