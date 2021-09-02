Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Schults, Margus
Position: Member of the Management Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 31.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 15,000; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 15,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kitter, Lembit
Position: Member of the Management Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 23.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 21,800; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 21,800; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee