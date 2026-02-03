AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2026

In January 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 337,926 passengers, which is a 12.6% increase compared to January 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 18.0% to 22,411 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.6% to 47,813 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for January 2026 were the following:
|January 2026
|January 2025
|Change
|Passengers
|337,926
|299,991
|12.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|77,052
|68,579
|12.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|225,791
|197,213
|14.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|35,083
|34,199
|2.6%
|Cargo Units
|22,411
|18,986
|18.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,493
|2,363
|5.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|17,399
|14,160
|22.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,519
|2,463
|2.3%
|Passenger Vehicles
|47,813
|43,622
|9.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,939
|2,538
|15.8%
|Estonia - Finland
|42,950
|39,552
|8.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,924
|1,532
|25.6%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 22 days due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The January Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
