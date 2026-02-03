AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2026

In January 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 337,926 passengers, which is a 12.6% increase compared to January 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 18.0% to 22,411 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.6% to 47,813 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for January 2026 were the following:

 January 2026January 2025Change
Passengers337,926299,99112.6%
Finland - Sweden77,05268,57912.4%
Estonia - Finland225,791197,21314.5%
Estonia - Sweden35,08334,1992.6%
    
Cargo Units22,41118,98618.0%
Finland - Sweden2,4932,3635.5%
Estonia - Finland17,39914,16022.9%
Estonia - Sweden2,5192,4632.3%
    
Passenger Vehicles47,81343,6229.6%
Finland - Sweden2,9392,53815.8%
Estonia - Finland42,95039,5528.6%
Estonia - Sweden1,9241,53225.6%


FINLAND – SWEDEN
The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 22 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The January Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX.


