Cal Water Offers New Water-Saving Landscaping Programs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water conservation is increasingly important as the drought continues, and California Water Service (Cal Water) is expanding its efforts to help customers save water every day. The utility announced today the launch of its lawn-to-garden and spray-to-drip rebates, two new programs that offer incentives for Cal Water customers to make their landscaping and irrigation systems as efficient as possible.



Cal Water’s lawn-to-garden program offers a rebate of $3 per square foot of lawn removed. At least 50 percent of the grass removed must be converted to landscaping utilizing California-friendly, drought-tolerant plant material. Artificial/synthetic turf, lawn that is already dead, or grass previously removed do not qualify for the rebate.

The spray-to-drip program provides a rebate of $0.50 per square foot of landscaping converted from a standard spray irrigation system to a drip system, as drip irrigation uses 20 to 50 percent less water compared to sprinklers. Drip equipment must be on Cal Water’s Qualified Product List to be eligible for the incentive.

Both programs are available to single-family residential, multi-family residential, and commercial customers. Cal Water customers can visit calwater.com/conservation for detailed information on these programs and to apply.

“Our customers have already been taking smart steps to conserve water during the drought, and we want to provide additional ways to help them use water wisely,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “These new programs will make it even easier for Cal Water customers to beautify their landscapes while simultaneously reducing water use and saving money, all reflective of our commitment to deliver quality, service, and value.”

Additionally, Cal Water encourages customers to utilize its other industry-leading conservation programs to help conserve water. The utility offers:

Rebates on high-efficiency appliances and devices, with certain rebate amounts recently doubled;

A free conservation kit that includes a garden hose nozzle with shutoff valve, high-efficiency shower heads, faucet aerators, and more;

Educational resources; and

A smart landscape tune-up program that includes an irrigation system evaluation along with installation of efficient devices and repair of irrigation leaks at no cost to customers.

Cal Water also reminds residents and businesses to continue observing the prohibited uses of water in effect. Water-wasting activities include, in part, using water on outdoor landscaping that causes runoff onto adjacent properties or paved areas; irrigating outdoors between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., unless local ordinances state otherwise; using a hose to wash vehicles unless the hose has a shutoff nozzle or similar device; and not repairing leaks within five days of notification.

Cal Water customers can visit calwater.com/conservation for information on all conservation programs along with a full list of prohibited uses of water.

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.