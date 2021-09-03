AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2021

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In August 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 389 715 passengers, which is a 14.1% decrease compared to August 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.4% to 28 790 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 18.1% to 78 193 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2021 were the following:

 August 2021August 2020Change
Passengers389 715453 880-14.1%
Finland - Sweden135 783123 36910.1%
Estonia - Finland205 145315 784-35.0%
Estonia - Sweden48 7873 5501 274.3%
Latvia - Sweden011 177-100.0%
    
Cargo Units28 79029 798-3.4%
Finland - Sweden5 5515 5470.1%
Estonia - Finland19 42720 538-5.4%
Estonia - Sweden3 8123 4859.4%
Latvia - Sweden0228-100.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles78 19395 430-18.1%
Finland - Sweden15 36113 28015.7%
Estonia - Finland57 87580 922-28.5%
Estonia - Sweden4 9573071 514.7%
Latvia - Sweden0921-100.0%

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in August 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
August results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. Cargo vessel Sea Wind did not operate in August.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
August results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
August results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade started operations on the Helsinki-Stockholm route at the beginning of August and cruise ferry Silja Symphony from late August. The segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


