Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will present at two upcoming virtual healthcare investor events in September 2021.



Conference Presentation Details:

Event: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Friday, September 10, 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM ET (5:00 PM – 5:45 PM CET)

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date/Time: September 13-15, 2021; Presentation available on demand from Sept. 13, 7:00 AM ET (1:00 PM CET)

All webcasted presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

www.molecularpartners.com