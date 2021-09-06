English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 30 August to 3 September:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 112,708 1,711,207,143 30 August 2021 110 17,307.2727 1,903,800 31 August 2021 205 17,048.8293 3,495,010 1 September 2021 526 17,055.6084 8,971,250 2 September 2021 295 17,128.6441 5,052,950 3 September 2021 30 17,543.3333 526,300 Total 30 August-3 September 1,166 19,949,310 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 September* 1,236 17,109.1853 21,146,953 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 66,684 1,129,594,530 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,110 1,752,303,406 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 450,792 7,197,803,157 30 August 2021 553 18,234.4756 10,083,665 31 August 2021 1,030 17,941.2476 18,479,485 1 September 2021 2,643 17,912.5709 47,342,925 2 September 2021 1,478 18,039.6380 26,662,585 3 September 2021 151 18,504.7682 2,794,220 Total 30 August-3 September 5,855 105,362,880 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 September* 3,748 17,995.3680 67,446,639 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 266,752 4,693,494,630 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 460,395 7,370,612,676

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 92,794 A shares and 384,093 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.46% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 September 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

