A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 30 August to 3 September:                                                   

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)112,708 1,711,207,143
30 August 202111017,307.27271,903,800
31 August 202120517,048.82933,495,010
1 September 202152617,055.60848,971,250
2 September 202129517,128.64415,052,950
3 September 20213017,543.3333526,300
Total 30 August-3 September1,166 19,949,310
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 September*1,23617,109.185321,146,953
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)66,684 1,129,594,530
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)115,110 1,752,303,406
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)450,792 7,197,803,157
30 August 202155318,234.475610,083,665
31 August 20211,03017,941.247618,479,485
1 September 20212,64317,912.570947,342,925
2 September 20211,47818,039.638026,662,585
3 September 202115118,504.76822,794,220
Total 30 August-3 September5,855 105,362,880
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 September*3,74817,995.368067,446,639
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)266,752 4,693,494,630
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)460,395 7,370,612,676

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 92,794 A shares and 384,093 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.46% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                               
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 September 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

  

