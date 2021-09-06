Prosafe SE: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held at the offices of Advokatfirmaet Schjødt, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway on 27 September 2021 at 09.00 a.m. CEST.

Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in light of travel and meeting recommendations and restrictions currently in place, Prosafe urges shareholders to vote electronically in advance or submit proxy forms, and not attend the meeting in person.

The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and appendices is attached, will be distributed to Prosafe’s registered shareholders and can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.prosafe.com with direct link https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/

Stavanger, 6 September 2021

Prosafe SE

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

