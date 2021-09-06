DFDS: ACQUISITION OF HSF LOGISTICS GROUP APPROVED

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 27/2021





The EU Commission has today approved DFDS’ acquisition of the HSF Logistics Group announced on 26 January 2021.

The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed on 14 September 2021. Information about integration and expected financial impacts of the transaction will be included in the closing announcement.

HSF Logistics Group is one of Europe’s leading cold chain logistics providers to meat producers and other food producers that operate temperature-controlled supply chains.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

