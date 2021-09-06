Sinch AB (publ): Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

As of 31 August 2021, there are 726 839 910 shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 (“Sinch”).

The change in the number of shares and votes is a result of the issue of 2 817 000 new shares upon exercise of warrants within the frame of the incentive program adopted by the annual general meeting held on 18 May 2018.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Sinch AB (publ)

Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55

E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:00 CEST on 6 September 2021.

Attachment