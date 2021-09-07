Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification by Significant Shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that, further to the Company’s announcement on September 3, 2021 that  Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF is now a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, it subsequently received a notification on September 3, 2021 from Van Eck Associates Corporation (“Van Eck”) containing details of Van Eck’s shareholdings in the Company held through two of its funds. A copy of the notification is below

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameVan Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)New York, NY USA
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameVanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:19 March 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):3 September 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.91% 3.91%12,118,820
Position of previous notification (if applicable)N/A N/A 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15473,246 3.91% 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A473,2463.91
  
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF3.55% 3.55%
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF0.36% 0.36%
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderGlass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held473,246 shares and 3.91% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be heldOpen
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 

 


Place of completionTampa, FL USA
Date of completion3 September 2021


Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. 


