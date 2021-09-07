FAT Brands Sets Sights on Massive Middle East Expansion with New 200+ Unit Development Deal Including 136 Brick and Mortar Restaurant Locations Plus 70 Ghost Kitchens

Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies® and Three Other FAT Brands Concepts to Roll Out Across Five Countries

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and nine other restaurant concepts, is growing its footprint in the Middle East with 136 brick-and-mortar restaurant locations across five countries. In partnership with Kitopi, the master franchisee for this deal, six FAT Brands concepts will be opening over the next five years, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Great American Cookies, Elevation Burger, and Yalla Mediterranean.

United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait are the locales of the FAT Brands expansion. While the 136 brick-and-mortar stores will open over the next five years, the FAT Brands concepts will become available within the next year through Kitopi’s existing footprint of more than 70 managed cloud kitchens, otherwise referred to as ghost kitchens throughout the region. The Middle East has proven to be fruitful for FAT Brands, with their brands steadily opening new stores across various countries for over a decade.

“The Middle East was among our brands’ first forays into franchising internationally in 2008 and the region continues to be a priority for FAT Brands’ expansion,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “Our existing concepts in Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, and other countries have seen tremendous growth and popularity among locals. We are excited to introduce them to even more delicious concepts from FAT Brands.”

“Our mission is to satisfy the world’s appetite, by delivering exceptional food on your terms. We do this by partnering with the best brands and providing our customers with access to the food they know and love. Our partnership with FAT Brands is a testament to that,” said Kitopi CEO and Co-founder Mohamad Ballout.

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 14 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,000 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is an iconic, world-renowned, hamburger restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic, lifestyle, brand offers friendly service in an upbeat atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rockets brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Buffalo’s Cafe

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, the family themed casual dining chain, known for its world-famous chicken wings and 18 unique homemade wing sauces, burgers, wraps, steaks and salads has been serving fresh southwestern themed cuisine for over 33 years. Featuring a full bar and table service, Buffalo’s Cafe offers an unparalleled dining experience affording friends and family the flexibility to enjoy an intimate dinner together or to casually catch the next sporting event while enjoying robust menu offerings. Buffalo’s Cafe - Where Everyone Is Family™.

About Great American Cookies ®



Founded in 1977 on the strength of an old family chocolate chip Cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has set the standard for gourmet Cookie sales in a fun, celebratory environment. For over 40 years, Great American Cookies has maintained the heritage and integrity of its products by producing proprietary Cookie dough exclusively from its plant in Atlanta. Great American Cookies is known for its signature Cookie Cakes, trademark flavors and menu of delectable products baked fresh in store. Great American Cookies currently operates in locations across the United States, as well as internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

About Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger is the first organic burger chain created in 2002. The mission? To change the world, one burger at a time. The brand’s slogan, “Ingredients Matter”, is a reflection of Elevation Burger’s focus on sourcing only the highest quality ingredients, inclusive of USDA Certified Organic, 100% grass-fed beef patties, fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil, and cage-free chicken. As a premium fast-casual burger restaurant, Elevation Burger is committed to elevating standards with quality food that makes a difference to the guests and the environment.

About Yalla Mediterranean

Yalla is a growing fast-casual restaurant brand specializing in authentic Mediterranean cuisine in a vibrant, environmentally friendly space. Currently located in Walnut Creek and San Francisco in California’s Bay Area, Burbank and Culver City in Southern California, and Austin, TX, the restaurant offers a warm and inviting environment for guests to enjoy flavorful, authentic, and healthy Mediterranean cuisine.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, JConnelly

emandzik@jconnelly.com

862-246-9911