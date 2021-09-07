University of Denver Selects BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity and Access Mangement (IAM) Platform for Secure, Frictionless Portal and Application Access

DENVER and WALL, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced the University of Denver (DU) has selected BIO-key's PortalGuard® IAM platform to enhance access security to their portal and applications. DU, a private research university serving about 12,000 graduate and undergraduate students, is adopting PortalGuard to provide a unified approach to enterprise security and frictionless access to their portal and applications for the entire university community.



PortalGuard, one of the leading identity platforms, supports a variety of security policies in the most frictionless manner possible. DU chose PortalGuard to manage and consolidate multiple security vendor solutions based on its agility, flexibility, time to value, and scalability. PortalGuard also meets DU’s requirement for Single Sign-On (SSO) protocols to support a planned campus portal migration and to provide a consistent application access experience with integrated self-service capabilities.

"We are proud to add the University of Denver, the oldest private research university in the Rocky Mountain Region, to our customer community. We view this as a seminal relationship that further validates our value to higher education institutions in the region and across the country," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "Our education customers require flexible and cost-effective enterprise-grade access security for critical operations and remote access, as well as to address cybersecurity insurance compliance requirements."

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution provides secure, convenient access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

