MIMEDX to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, and Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference held on September 13 - 15, 2021.



The presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com, or by clicking here, beginning on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a base business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

