MIMEDX Announces Publication in the Journal of Inflammation Focused on Immunomodulatory Effects of Purion® Processed Human Amniotic Membrane Allografts In Vitro

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced the latest addition to its industry-leading body of scientific and clinical evidence supporting the use of its dehydrated human amnion chorion membrane (DHACM) and lyophilized human amnion chorion membrane (LHACM) products, in the Journal of Inflammation. The article, “Immunomodulatory Effects of Purion Processed Human Amniotic Membrane Allografts In Vitro” can be accessed online here.

“Our team has once again demonstrated MIMEDX’s commitment to generating robust and impactful peer-reviewed research, highlighting the capacity of our technology and the products that are derived from our proprietary tissue processing methodology,” stated Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer. “In this latest publication, we were pleased to find that our DHACM and LHACM allografts exhibited immunomodulatory properties that correspond with the beneficial outcomes we observe in the clinical setting. This study marks another important contribution to our comprehensive library of clinical and scientific research, which has positioned us favorably in our marketplace, especially considering the renewed emphasis the pending Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) place on the production of high-quality evidence.”

The study evaluated two configurations of Purion processed placental allografts, DHACM and LHACM, for their ability to regulate key cell types in the inflammatory cascade. The findings illustrate a multifactorial immunomodulatory effect whereby DHACM and LHACM allografts regulate critical functions of inflammatory monocyte and macrophage biology, while enhancing pro-reparative functions including efferocytosis and cell survival. This study is highly relevant, as complex wounds are frequently characterized by persistent inflammation within the wound bed, which contributes to chronicity and poor clinical outcomes; therefore, DHACM and LHACM represent promising interventions to help restore and reset the normal wound-healing cascade.

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

