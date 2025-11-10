MIMEDX to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Craig-Hallum 16th Annual Alpha Select Conference | New York, NY

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

1:1 sessions

Canaccord MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum | New York, NY

Thursday, November 20, 2025

1:1 sessions

Investors interested in meeting with senior management at these events may contact their respective Craig-Hallum or Canaccord representative.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

