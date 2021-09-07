VPG Foil Resistor’s newest high-precision resistor with first-of-its-kind construction offers unique capabilities for telecommunications applications

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPG Foil Resistors (www.vpgfoilresistors.com), today released the FRFS0402, its smallest ultra-high-precision Bulk Metal® Foil technology resistor which features a standoff construction that offers an improvement over regular flip chip technology. VPG Foil Resistors is a brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).



The FRFS0402 is ideally suited for use in telecommunication network equipment (including 5G, downhole data center, or fiber optics), medical equipment (including pace makers or hearing-aids), high temperature applications, automated test equipment (ATE), mid-range audio, handheld meters and other small size instrumentation or control equipment. It also can be used in avionics, military, and space (AMS) applications.

VPG Foil Resistors’ invention of a unique flip chip construction with standoffs offers a breakthrough for mounting reliability and assembly efficiency since it allows for regular visual inspection and adds more robustness to the soldering points. In addition, the thicker terminals increase the component’s power rating due to improved heat dissipation, and provide 40% PCB space savings compared to traditional wraparound components. With more than 2 years of production use, VPG Foil Resistors flip chip design has not experienced any known cases of solder cracks or other mounting issues.

Originally custom designed to meet the requirements of a fiber optics network equipment manufacturer, VPG Foil Resistors is now offering the FRFS0402 flip chip package with standoffs for standard purchase.

Utilizing a Z1 Foil Technology resistive element, the FRFS0402 builds on the latest evolution of the Bulk Metal® Foil technology, making it the best performing 0402 size resistor available in the market. The FRFS0402 features a maximum TCR of ±2.5ppm/°C (–55°C to +125°C, +25°C Ref) and a very high typical long-term stability of 0.01% (100ppm) at +70°C, 2,000 h (at rated power).

The Bulk Metal® Foil technology furthermore provides other inherit advantages over alternative resistors including a tolerance to ±0.05% (500 ppm), a non-inductive, non-capacitive, non-hot-spot design, and a short time overload capability of ≤0.01% (100 ppm).

The FRFS0402’ rated power of 75 mW at +70°C and gold finished terminals allow for reliable operation at high ambient temperatures up to +200°C. This high power rating for a 0402 resistor, achieved by the unique standoff construction, paired with the fast stabilization under power due to the Z1 Foil Technology, makes the FRFS0402 ideal for demanding applications such as 5G fiber optic data transmission networks or high temperature sensors.

VPG Foil Resistors is currently offering its FRFS0402 resistors with resistance value between 170 Ω up to 1 kΩ, up to five digits. Further expansion of that range is under evaluation. For custom demands or prototype samples, please contact foil@vpgsensors.com.

Additional information is available at the VFR brand web site at www.foilresistors.com. For latest news, follow VPG Foil Resistors on Twitter @FoilResistor or LinkedIn @vpg-foil-resistors.

About VPG Foil Resistors

VPG Foil Resistors produces the most precise and stable resistors available. Distinguished by its premier brands VFR, Powertron, Alpha Electronics and APR, the VPG Foil Resistors portfolio includes discrete resistors and resistor networks in surface mount and through-hole (fixed-lead) configurations; customized chip resistor networks; precision trimming potentiometers; and discrete chips for use in hybrid circuits. These devices are used in applications requiring a high degree of precision and stability, such as in medical testing equipment, semiconductor equipment, precision measuring instruments, aerospace, and military applications. To learn more about VPG Foil Resistors, visit www.vpgfoilresistors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

