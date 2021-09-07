Excelitas Technologies Completes Acquisition of PCO AG

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas Technologies Corp., a leading industrial technology manufacturer focused on delivering innovative, market-driven photonic solutions, completed the acquisition of PCO AG, based in Kelheim, Germany on Friday, September 3, 2021. PCO is a leading manufacturer and innovator in digital imaging for a wide range of scientific and industrial applications.



“Excelitas is proud to add PCO to our expanding portfolio of sensing, illumination, and optical technologies. Globally recognized for its broad variety of superior camera systems that define the leading edge of imaging technology, PCO now provides our OEM customers with a deeper range of end-to-end photonic solutions in the life science and high-performance industrial markets,” said Michael Ersoni, Excelitas Executive Vice President, Commercial SBU.

“Over the past few decades, PCO has repeatedly set benchmarks in scientific camera development,” said Luitpold Kaspar, COO of PCO AG. “We take extreme pride in being the leading technological pioneer in the field of scientific CMOS cameras. We see this acquisition as an excellent opportunity to present our products more broadly through the extensive global reach of Excelitas Technologies. We look forward to a common path of growth with our new ownership and will continue to pioneer new benchmarks in camera technology.”

Excelitas acquired 100 percent of PCO AG shares from founder Dr. Emil Ott. PCO will continue to operate from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Kelheim, Germany, expanding both Excelitas’ technological scope, as well as geographic footprint in Europe, North America and Asia.

“We are convinced that in Excelitas, we have found a strong partner who – especially in the OEM business – complements our experience from over 30 years in high-tech camera development. We look forward to a successful cooperation that will manifest and strengthen our position in Kelheim and the world over,” said Alexander Gruenig, CTO of PCO AG.

The acquisition of PCO AG is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by Excelitas Technologies since its founding in 2010. It is the fourth such acquisition since Excelitas was acquired by AEA Investors (New York, NY, USA) in December 2017.

For more information, visit www.excelitas.com and www.PCO.de.

About PCO

PCO was founded in 1987 by imaging pioneer Dr. Emil Ott with the introduction of their first image-intensified cameras based upon proprietary advanced core technologies which greatly surpassed the performance standards of the day. Today, PCO provides a wide range of scientific CMOS, CCD and high-speed cameras for use in life science, physical science, automotive testing and industrial applications. With their headquarters in Kelheim, Germany, PCO is very well positioned to grow in high-end markets with cutting-edge technology based on more than 100 highly qualified employees. PCO is also maintaining facilities in Singapore, China, Canada and the United States. Visit www.pco.de for more information.

About Excelitas Technologies

Excelitas Technologies® Corp. is a leading industrial technology manufacturer focused on delivering innovative, market-driven photonic solutions to meet the illumination, optical, optronic, imaging, sensing and detection needs of our OEM and end-user customers. Serving a vast array of applications across biomedical, scientific, semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, safety & security, consumer products, defense and aerospace sectors, Excelitas stands committed to enabling our customers’ success in their many various end-markets. Our team consists of more than 7,000 professionals working across North America, Europe and Asia, to serve customers worldwide.

Connect with Excelitas on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter, or visit http://www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas® and Excelitas Technologies® are registered trademarks of Excelitas Technologies Corp. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

PR Contacts:

Scott Orr

Senior Director of Global Marketing - Commercial

scott.orr@excelitas.com

+1 (781) 996-5925

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On behalf of Excelitas Technologies Corp.

SVM Public Relations

excelitas@svmmarcom.com

+1 (401) 490-9700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/466cfbc9-f114-4558-aa8c-bd431bf11ee2