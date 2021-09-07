e-bot7 recognised by Global AIFinTech100 as one of the most innovative tech companies worldwide using artificial intelligence to transform financial services

Munich, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

e-bot7 is named on the AIFinTech100 list as one of the most innovative AI companies worldwide.

The companies were chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 FinTech companies undertaken by FinTech Global.

Munich, 7 September 2021 - e-bot7, one of the leading providers of Conversational AI, is listed on the AIFinTech100 list amongst the world’s most innovative solution providers developing artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to solve challenges and improve financial services’ efficiency.

The use of AI and data analytics has grown tremendously over the last few years as financial institutions move towards digital operations and aim to unlock new revenue growth opportunities, minimise operating expenses, and automate manually intensive processes. Given the huge increase in demand for artificial intelligence technologies in the sector, the AIFinTech100 was set up to identify the 100 most innovative companies developing AI applications in financial services that every financial institution needs to know about as they develop their digital transformation strategies.

The unique advantage e-bot7 offers

Being stuck for minutes or even hours in a waiting loop to contact the bank regarding a transfer or change the address for your bank account is not only time consuming but can also be a dealbreaker for clients. Consumers can often wait for hours on a hotline or even days to get an answer to a simple query via email. e-bot7’s hybrid Agent+AI solution can answer general questions about account models or transfer orders, and, if integrated onto the CRM, also individual questions about standing orders or account statements. The more questions the chatbot is asked, the more it trains itself. If a customer’s question is passed onto a service agent, the bot learns the question and the response. Simultaneously, the service agent can gather more insights concerning customer requests. Thus, the Conversational AI benefits both the customer and the service agent, which enables efficiency.

In these volatile times, many would prefer to handle their customer service inquiries online. There is no longer a need to visit a bank branch to speak to a service agent physically, nor is there a need to wait on hold for an extended period when chatbots are available. e-bot7 offers a solution that eases the customer service journey by handling requests around the clock and a reliable, fast response rate. The way of communication is rapidly changing, and it is vital to keep up with customer expectations. e-bot7’s solution empowers customers by providing a personalised experience while enhancing Conversational AI technology through digitisation.

The nomination process

The standout companies were chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 FinTech companies undertaken by FinTech Global, a data and research firm. The solution providers making the final list were recognised for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the financial services value chain.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar explained, "Now, more than ever, established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest AI and data analytics technology innovations in the market to ensure they deliver competitive financial products and reach new customers. The AIFinTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the solution providers in the market by highlighting the most innovative artificial intelligence companies in areas such as Insurance, Banking, Investment & Trading, Lending, Customer Experience, Compliance and Fraud Prevention.”

A complete list of the AIFinTech100 can be found at www.AIFinTech100.com. More detailed information about e-bot7 and the AIFinTech100 is available to download for free on their website.



About e-bot7

With the multilingual NLP algorithm, the AI hybrid solution, and low implementation effort, e-bot7 is one of the most innovative AI providers worldwide. The solution from the company, based in Munich, London, Paris and Amsterdam, automates customer service inquiries and processes, analyses incoming messages, and supports customer service employees with suggested answers. This reduces the average processing time drastically. The company works with more than 250+ of the most prestigious international clients and has won over 20 awards. The founding team consisting of Fabian Beringer, Xaver Lehmann and Maximilian Gerer was added to the Forbes “30 Under 30” list and scaled the company to 110+ FTEs within five years. More information is available at e-bot7.com.

