PenderFund Capital Management Ltd Welcomes A New Portfolio Manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that Justin Jacobsen, CFA, has joined the company’s investment team as a Portfolio Manager.

Justin began his investment career in 2008 and most recently worked as a Senior Portfolio Manager at BC Investment Management Corp (BCI). Prior to that he spent 11 years at one of the largest investment management firms in Canada as a member of the firm’s fixed income team, contributing research to the Absolute Return and High Yield Bond strategies at the company.

He joins Pender to launch and manage the Pender Alternative Absolute Return Fund. The Fund is a flexible, high yield focused strategy that aims to offer stable, consistent returns with a low risk profile. Justin is focused on uncovering the best risk-adjusted opportunities in every market cycle and dynamically adjusting portfolio positioning for market environments to protect and grow capital. His experience includes deploying investment strategies such as dynamic hedging, opportunistic trading, distressed credit investing and capital structure arbitrage.

“We are delighted to welcome Justin to our investment management team,” commented Felix Narhi, Pender’s CIO. "Pender runs unique investment strategies focused on taking advantage of inefficient parts of the market and Justin will be expanding our capabilities as we launch our Liquid Alternative Platform”.

“I’m excited to join an incredibly talented team of investors at Pender,” said Justin. “I’m looking forward to delivering an exceptional client experience in an underserved portion of the liquid alternatives market.”

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. Please visit www.penderfund.com.

