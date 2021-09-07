Initial Clinical Data from Editas Medicine’s BRILLIANCE Clinical Trial of EDIT-101 for LCA10 to be Presented at the International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration in September

Data to include patient safety assessments and a preliminary analysis of secondary endpoints to evaluate biological activity



Abstract selected for oral presentation on September 29

Company to host webcast investor event following the presentation on September 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that an abstract featuring initial clinical data from the BRILLIANCE clinical trial of EDIT-101 has been selected for an oral presentation at the XIXth International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration (RD2021) being held in Nashville, Tenn., and virtually September 28 – October 2, 2021. EDIT-101 is under development for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10), a CEP290-related retinal degenerative disorder.

“We look forward to sharing our Company’s first clinical data at RD2021 and our progress towards developing a transformative gene editing medicine for people living with CEP290-related retinal degeneration. The presentation will include an evaluation of clinical data from the first two adult cohorts as the study continues into the pediatric mid-dose and adult high-dose cohorts,” said Lisa Michaels, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Editas Medicine. “I would like to thank all of the patients who have and will participate in this landmark gene editing medicine clinical trial.”

The presentation will include patient safety assessments and a preliminary analysis of secondary endpoints relating to signals of gene editing and clinical benefit. Cumulative data from patients in the adult low-dose and mid-dose cohorts and will be presented by one of the study’s Principal Investigators, Dr. Mark Pennesi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Molecular and Medical Genetics, Kenneth C. Swan Endowed Professor of Ophthalmology, Paul H. Casey Ophthalmic Genetics Division Chief, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University.

Full details of the Editas Medicine presentations can be accessed on the RD2021 website at http://www.rdmeeting.net/RD2021Program.pdf.

Oral Presentation:

Title: BRILLIANCE: A Phase 1/2 Single Ascending Dose Study of EDIT-101, an in vivo CRISPR Gene Editing Therapy, in CEP290-Related Retinal Degeneration

Session Title: Platform Session V: Clinical Trials

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 9:05 – 9:35 a.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Mark Pennesi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Molecular and Medical Genetics, Kenneth C. Swan Endowed Professor of Ophthalmology, Paul H. Casey Ophthalmic Genetics Division Chief, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University.

Investor Event and Webcast Information

Editas Medicine will host a live webcast on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the presented data. To join the webcast, please visit this link or visit the Events & Presentations page of the Investor section of the Company’s website on September 29. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Editas Medicine website for 30 days following the call.

About EDIT-101

EDIT-101 is a CRISPR-based experimental medicine under investigation for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10). EDIT-101 is administered via a subretinal injection to reach and deliver the gene editing machinery directly to photoreceptor cells.

About BRILLIANCE

The BRILLIANCE Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EDIT-101 for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of EDIT-101 in up to 18 patients with this disorder. Clinical trial sites are enrolling up to five cohorts testing up to three dose levels in this open label, multi-center study. Both adult and pediatric patients (3 – 17 years old) with a range of baseline visual acuity assessments are eligible for enrollment. Patients receive a single administration of EDIT-101 via subretinal injection in one eye. Additional details are available on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT#03872479).

About Leber Congenital Amaurosis

Leber Congenital Amaurosis, or LCA, is a group of inherited retinal degenerative disorders caused by mutations in at least 18 different genes. It is the most common cause of inherited childhood blindness, with an incidence of two to three per 100,000 live births worldwide. Symptoms of LCA appear within the first years of life, resulting in significant vision loss and potentially blindness. The most common form of the disease, LCA10, is a monogenic disorder caused by mutations in the CEP290 gene and is the cause of disease in approximately 20-30 percent of all LCA patients.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of pre-clinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of the Company’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, the Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.