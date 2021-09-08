MRHB DeFi Announces Strategic Investment from Acreditus Partners, Appoints Khalid Howlader Chairman of MRHB DeFi Governance Board

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of the strategic investment received from UAE-based Sheesha Finance last week, the world’s first halal decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem MRHB DeFi is pleased to announce yet another strategic investment - this time from Dubai-based angel innovation investors Acreditus Partners .



Passionate Supporters of Innovation and Decentralized Finance

Encompassing both investment and partnership, the deal will also include the appointment of Acreditus Founder Mr Khalid Howladar as Chairman of the MRHB DeFi Governance Board.

A bespoke investment and advisory firm, Acreditus are passionate supporters of innovative start-ups and believe in the potential of decentralized finance to democratise access to the crypto-economy.

MRHB’s strong community and ethics focus marks them out as different from the majority of the DeFi projects that are saturating the sector. Indeed these values are consistent with those of Acreditus whose partners are experts in their respective fields and offer a deep pool of advisory experience and skills in addition to angel capital.

“MRHB DeFi’s ethical and inclusive community vision for the cryptoverse marks a significant difference from other projects in this space that are fraught with failure and fraud,” says Mr Howladar, Acreditus Founder.

“When combined with the extraordinary potential to revolutionise finance I felt compelled to support them on their journey with both advice and then capital once I was able to assess the extraordinary combination of ethics and capabilities of the team,” he adds.

Part of Mr. Howladar’s role will be to try and ensure high standards of corporate ethics, governance and risk management as the company seeks to mature from bootstrapped start-up to a more institutional quality business. In addition, his prior senior experience in the Islamic Banking sector will support more regulatory and institutional partnership building.

“MRHB DeFi are extremely proud that Acreditus Partners have chosen to support our venture on two fronts,” says Naquib Mohammed , MRHB DeFi Founder & CEO. “As a young firm, we have many challenges ahead on all aspects of our business and Khalid’s seasoned experience across multiple areas such as governance, risk and communications continue to prove invaluable to our team and hence a natural Chairman for our Governance Board.”

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralised finance platform built to embody the true spirit of an “Ethical and Inclusive DeFi” by following faith-based financial and business principles, where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

Based on the tenets of blockchain such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated universally applicable principles of Shariah into those tenets of blockchain to render a suite of offerings. It is a complete DeFi ecosystem whose products, protocols and crypto-assets are governed primarily by the ethical, inclusive, sustainable and charitable investment principles associated with the Islamic faith or ‘Islamic Finance’ (‘IF’ as it is commonly known).

The diverse team is comprised of researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts & business entrepreneurs, who came together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between the faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

Read more about MRHB DeFi’s Shariah Concept Paper, Lite and White Paper here .

MRHB DeFi Official Channels

Website: https://marhabadefi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marhabadefi

Telegram: https://t.me/mdf_official

Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/marhabadefi_ANN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHuvZG9DbS5ffeoqLX_bERg

Medium: https://marhabadefi.medium.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marhabadefi

Telegram (Arabic): https://t.me/mdf_arabic

Telegram (Russian): https://t.me/mdf_russia

Telegram (Turkish): https://t.me/MarhabaDefiTR

About Acreditus Partners

Acreditus Partners are recognised leaders in their fields of expertise. In addition to bespoke advisory services they have acted as Angel investors for a diverse portfolio of startups ranging from mental health psychedelics to halal crypto. The team have delivered over 100 briefings to international Emerging Market investors, risk officers, shareholders, underwriters, correspondent bankers and regulators in the GCC, Emerging and Islamic Markets. Founder Mr. Howladar also frequently lectures at many business schools and universities in the region.

Acreditus Official Channels

Website: https://acreditus.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/acreditus

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/khalidhowladar/

Email: mailto:question@acreditus.com

Media Contacts

cecilia@sinofy.group

chris@yourPRstrategist.com

pr@yourPRstrategist.com