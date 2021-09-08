ICG: Updated Asset Classes

8 September 2021

Updated asset classes

Updating our asset classes to reflect the breadth of the ICG platform

ICG announces today that it is updating its asset classes for the purposes of financial reporting.

The new reporting structure more accurately reflects the business and operations of ICG today.

The reorganised asset classes within the Fund Management Company will be Structured and Private Equity; Private Debt; Real Assets; and Credit:

Structured and Private Equity ($18bn third-party AUM 1 ): providing structured and equity financing solutions to private companies;

): providing structured and equity financing solutions to private companies; Private Debt ($19bn third-party AUM 1 ): providing debt financing to high-quality corporate borrowers;

): providing debt financing to high-quality corporate borrowers; Real Assets ($6bn third-party AUM 1 ): providing financing solutions in the real estate and infrastructure sectors; and

): providing financing solutions in the real estate and infrastructure sectors; and Credit ($18bn third-party AUM1): investing in primary and secondary credit markets.

More information, including historical reconciliations, is available in the information pack on our website at Results Centre FY2022 (icgam.com).

This change has no impact on our consolidated IFRS results, or on the calculations or definitions of our alternative performance measures (“APM”). ICG will continue to report the Fund Management Company and Investment Company segments separately within the APM reporting.



COMPANY PRESENTATION

ICG will hold a presentation for investors and analysts to review the updated asset classes at 09:00 BST today. This can be accessed on our website via the Webcast link at Results Centre FY2022 (icgam.com).

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website at Results Centre FY2022 (icgam.com) later in the day.

ENQUIRIES

Investor / Analyst enquiries:

Vijay Bharadia, CFOO, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Chris Hunt, Investor Relations, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Media enquiries:

Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 1510

COMPANY TIMETABLE

Half year results announcement 16 November 2021

This statement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders and meets the relevant requirements of the UK Listing Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The statement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

This statement may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward looking information.

These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.

ABOUT ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $65bn of assets and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn.

1 As at 30 June 2021

