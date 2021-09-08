Qualigen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, announced today that CEO and Chairman Michael Poirier will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021.



The presentation will provide an overview of the Company’s strategy focusing primarily on its oncology drug pipeline which includes QN-247 and RAS-F assets for which Qualigen has already seen encouraging preclinical data.

Details for this presentation are as follows:

Conference name: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Virtual

Presentation Webcast: www.qualigeninc.com/hcw2021

Presentation Time: Webcast is viewable beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET, and can be viewed for 90 days thereafter.

Virtual Meetings: Meetings are held via Zoom and will be available to registered attendees. Qualigen Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout each day September 13-15, 2021. Attendees can register via HC Wainwright event website or by clicking HERE.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation. Qualigen’s aptamer platform, of which QN-247 is the lead candidate, inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells, thus influencing their proliferation, survival and metastasis. QN-247 has shown promise in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Qualigen’s RAS-F platform is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules that is believed to disrupt pathways for cancer genes that cause tumor formation. Such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. The RAS pathway has generated considerable interest due to recent breakthrough developments in the field and the first clinical approval earlier this year for a K-RAS directed drug. In addition to an attractive oncology drug pipeline, Qualigen has an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid testing systems for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions. Qualigen is managed by a team of seasoned experts in drug and medical device development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

For more information about Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. please visit www.qualigeninc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. These statements include those related to the Company's prospects and strategy for the development of therapeutic drug candidates. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. For example, there can be no assurance that the Company will develop any drugs (including QN-247 and RAS-F); that preclinical or clinical development of the Company's drugs (including QN-247 and RAS-F, and deprioritized infectious-disease programs such as QN-165) will be completed on any projected timeline or will be successful; that any clinical trials will be approved to begin by or will proceed as contemplated by any projected timeline; that future clinical trial data will be favorable or that such trials will confirm any improvements over other products or lack negative impacts; that any drugs will receive required regulatory approvals (including Orphan Drug status) or that they will be commercially successful; that patents will issue on the Company's owned and in-licensed patent applications; that such patents, if any, and the Company's current owned and inlicensed patents would prevent competition; that the Company will be able to procure or earn sufficient working capital to complete the development, testing and launch of the Company's prospective therapeutic products (including QN-247 and RAS-F, and any repositioning of QN-165); or that the Company will be able to maintain or expand market demand and/or market share for the Company's diagnostic products. The Company's stock price could be harmed if any of the events or trends contemplated by the forward-looking statements fails to occur or is delayed or if any actual future event otherwise differs from expectations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting the Company's business can be found in the Company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.

The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations:

For further information: David Kugelman

Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC

(404) 856-9157 or (866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

dk@atlcp.com

Tony Schor

Investor Awareness, Inc.

(847) 971-0922

tony@investorawareness.com