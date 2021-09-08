GBT Has Concluded - qTerm GEN III Prototype Large Scale Testing

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) concluded its large-scale testing for its qTerm GEN III prototype device. Based on the collected data GBT will attempt to finalize the device’s accuracy and features. The company developed a web-based widget to demonstrate telemedicine capabilities. The widget enables viewing a user’s vitals anywhere in the world through a web-based interface. The widget includes analytics, historical data recordation and categorization of abnormal results.



The GEN III release will include a series of enhancements for higher accuracy, consistency, and visual feedback to support broader user’s usages and behaviors. GBT's qTerm, a human vitals intelligent device is targeted to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. Based on this larger scale testing the company will make the enclosure’s shape changes and code modifications to enhance user’s guidance during the measurement process. This device includes sensors for oxygen (SPO2), heart rate and IR (Infra-Red) type for temperature including a coprocessor chip that provides advanced calibration algorithm to assist users with qTerm’s usage. The device is accompanied by a smartphone app and a new synchronized widget web application to keep a history and provide health analytics. The widget reads the device’s data and presenting it on a graph to show vitals history and abnormalities.

In further development phases the data will be fed into an AI engine that will monitor the user’s health status. qTerm’s widget is a demonstration of a real time telemedicine application, enabling remote vitals observation anywhere; anytime. qTerm’s GEN III device modifications should be implemented during the next few months to finalize the device.

"GEN III version improvements will significantly increase the device’s overall performance, accuracy, and consistency and with its accompanied web application widget, it can offer a real time medical information observation in remote places or simply from home. Our Artificial Intelligence technology is aimed to process the widget data and provide a 24/7 medical monitoring in a later stage. The web widget will be soon available on qTerm’s web site at www.qterm.me. As a courtesy for the public, we will provide a demo device data for demonstration purposes. During the next few months we plan to conclude the qTerm device and approach potential domain for its commercialization. We believe that this type of technology can become an essential health monitoring assistant at any time and place, keeping our lives healthier and safer.” Said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this qTerm into the market. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval if at all, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com