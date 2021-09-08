Sunrun and GRID Alternatives Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership Expanding Solar Access

Partnership has facilitated 198,000 hours of clean energy job training and more than 4,500 solar only or solar and battery installations in low-income communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, and GRID Alternatives, a national nonprofit that provides access to clean, affordable renewable energy, transportation, and jobs to economic and environmental justice communities, are celebrating the ten year anniversary of their partnership this week. Together, Sunrun and GRID have expanded access to clean energy, reducing energy bills for families and facilitating job training for individuals seeking solar careers. Since 2011, Sunrun has served as GRID's primary third-party owner on rooftop solar projects and has hired more GRID trainees than any other organization besides GRID Alternatives itself. In addition, Sunrun employees have volunteered thousands of hours at GRID solar installations.

Through their partnership, Sunrun and GRID Alternatives have installed 18.3 MW of solar energy to 4,575 low-income homeowners and generated $115 million in lifetime savings for these families. Combined, these solar projects have prevented 235,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and support communities that are affected the most by climate disasters, pollution, and related health disparities. Most recently, the two organizations teamed up to provide 100% free battery systems to eligible low-income communities in wildfire-prone regions in California that are vulnerable to power outages.

“We are pleased to celebrate a decade-long partnership with GRID that has expanded access to resilient and affordable energy options, while bringing in new talent and strengthening our industry’s workforce,” said Lynn Jurich, co-founder and Co-Executive Chair of Sunrun. “This partnership is a vital part of our shared work to build the clean, resilient and democratic energy future we need.”

“Long-term partners like Sunrun are critical for ensuring that our vision of a transition to clean energy includes everyone,” said Erica Mackie, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of GRID Alternatives. “Together we’re able to expand access to careers in clean energy to build community-powered solutions that advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy. We look forward to another decade of milestones with Sunrun.”

Through installations made possible by the third party ownership partnership, GRID has introduced 6,900 individuals to the solar industry, providing 198,000 hours of hands-on training and skills to launch life-long careers. Sunrun has hired nearly 70 of these job trainees. Before it launched in 2019, Sunrun served as an advisor to GRID Alternatives’ Solar Installation Basics Training (IBT) 200 pilot program, which prepares individuals from all backgrounds for careers in the solar industry through 200 hours of free classroom and hands-on training. Today, the program has more than 150 graduates with plans to launch in additional locations soon. Additionally, through the organizations’ Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) partnership, Sunrun has trained 35 additional trainees to complete solar installations on multifamily affordable properties that benefit California renters.

The decade-long partnership will be celebrated at Interconnection, GRID Alternatives’ annual online fundraiser. Both Lynn Jurich and Erica Mackie will make remarks on the future of the partnership. Tickets are available here .

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

About GRID Alternatives

GRID Alternatives is a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to economic and environmental justice communities. Using a unique, people-first model, GRID develops and implements solar projects that serve qualifying households and affordable housing providers, while providing hands-on job training and connections to clean mobility and battery storage incentive programs. GRID has installed solar for more than 20,455 families to-date and helped households and housing providers save $528 million in lifetime electricity costs, while training over 32,000 people. GRID Alternatives has eight regional offices and affiliates serving California, Colorado, the mid-Atlantic region, and Tribal communities nationwide, and serves communities in Nicaragua, Nepal and Mexico. For more information, visit gridalternatives.org.

