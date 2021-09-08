Progress Announces Winners of the 2021 Chef Awards

Announced during ChefConf 2021, annual awards honor the outstanding achievements of companies and individuals in the DevOps space

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the winners of the 2021 Chef Awards. These annual awards recognize Progress® Chef® product customers, partners and community members that have set a new standard for excellence and innovation in the use of DevOps.



Winners were announced during ChefConf℠ 2021, the 10th annual Chef community and user conference, being held September 7-9, 2021. ChefConf has brought together more than 2,000 DevOps pros from leading organizations around the world to dive into the latest innovations in DevOps practices.

CHEF CUSTOMER AWARDS

Continuous Compliance Champion of the Year: SAP

This award recognizes organizations that have leveraged Chef® Compliance™ and/or Chef® InSpec® in creative ways to deploy scalable, secure, and compliant environments. SAP’s Multi-cloud Operations team leverages Chef InSpec automation compliance software to scan their public cloud infrastructure at unparalleled scale for security compliance. By using Chef InSpec, SAP has been able to scan millions of cloud resources over thousands of cloud accounts across all major public cloud providers, verifying compliance status in a matter of hours.

Continuous Delivery Trailblazer of the Year: Bluestem Brands

This award recognizes companies that have taken their Chef automation efforts to the next level by integrating Chef products as part of a CI/CD pipeline. Bluestem Brands, the parent company to five dynamic eCommerce retail brands including Appleseed’s, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Fingerhut and Haband, transformed their Windows management landscape by implementing automated pipelines for Windows patching and Chef Infra Cookbook management. Bluestem has aggressively adopted new policy-as-code capabilities delivered by Chef software, helping them maximize their investment returns in time and money savings.

CHEF PARTNER AWARDS

2021 Partner of the Year: AHEAD

This award recognizes partners that have exhibited a commitment to delivering DevSecOps solutions and acknowledges partner excellence in sales, marketing, solution development and customer satisfaction. AHEAD has demonstrated a clear understanding of what enterprise companies struggle with in today's digital transformation environment. They bring nationwide technical expertise and excellent customer service to provide a DevSecOps solution for their customers. This exceptional performance and commitment make AHEAD a proven leader in the industry.

Technology Partner of the Year: tecRacer

This award recognizes partners that have a commitment to customer success and deliver innovative and impactful solutions to customers and the community. With the slogan “make impossible things possible,” tecRacer is an active contributor to the Chef community and various Chef projects such as Chef core, InSpec core and kitchen-vcenter driver. Most recently, they drove the implementation of remote Ohai and established the first Chef SaaS solution for European enterprise customers.

Public Sector Partner of the Year: TapHere!

This award recognizes partners for their skills and ability to deliver valuable customer solutions by innovating and building the right combination of Chef solutions. TapHere! has been instrumental in providing initial implementation services and consulting to Chef customers. They have proven to be a top partner in outstanding jumpstart delivery of the Chef portfolio and continue to be a go-to partner in the federal space.

Emerging Partner of the Year: NCS

This award recognizes partners for their commitment across technical, sales and marketing efforts to achieve high standards in DevSecOps solutions. NCS has a knowledgeable and trained engineering staff to implement Chef software as part of their DevSecOps solutions. They have experienced tremendous growth and success with Chef solutions in Singapore and in the public sector, and plan to expand into the Australia and New Zealand markets.



Honorable Mention : Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is an international specialty distributor dedicated to enabling channel partners with the latest in emerging and disruptive technologies. As DevOps becomes a higher priority for enterprises, they continue to leverage Chef products for enabling their channel community with the tools to meet the needs of rapidly changing IT Infrastructure environments, security and compliance.

AWESOME CHEF AWARDS

The Awesome Chef awards recognize individuals who have made a dramatic impact on the Chef community and its ecosystem or who have helped further the goals of improving DevOps globally. Each year, Chef, now Progress, solicits nominations from the entire community, asking for the names of those who have helped or improved the world of Chef in big and small ways. The 2021 winners are:

Jeff Brimager

Ben Hughes

Lamont Granquist​



“Congratulations to each of the winners for their immeasurable contributions to the Chef community this year – Chef’s first full year as part of Progress – by delivering the solutions that enable customers to digitally transform and provide outcomes at speed,” said Sundar Subramanian, General Manager, Chef Business, Progress. “Chef’s community is one of its key strengths, and we’re grateful for your continued partnership.”

