DHA Taps Dcode to Advance Innovative Culture and Emerging Tech in the Defense Health Market

Washington, D.C., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Defense Health Agency awarded Dcode a five-year Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) for innovation-related educational and advisory services, including acquisition strategy and tech outreach. Any DHA organization can order off the BOA with any contract type, and the BOA will advance forward-leaning culture and cutting-edge tech throughout the defense health market.

Dcode has previously provided acquisition strategy and strategic outreach to DHA for the Workforce 3.0 opportunity and requirements facilitation for the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems Program Management Office. Dcode’s work with DHA has and will continue to focus not only on engaging emerging tech companies from the private sector but also shifting the internal culture to foster candor, risk-taking, and continuous feedback with industry.

“DHA is a shining example of when federal agencies go beyond innovation theater and really walk the walk to drive meaningful, lasting results,” said Dcode’s government managing director Lisa Gaisford. “We’re eager to continue working with organizations in the defense health space to leverage commercial tech and innovation for the purpose of improving mission outcomes and better serving Americans.”

In the scope of the BOA, Dcode provides a suite of training courses focused on helping government organizations develop the tools they need to innovate and overcome common barriers to innovation. Dcode also provides a range of advisory services to support agile acquisition strategies and tech engagement:

Horizon scanning to identify sector-specific mega-trends that can inform government mission readiness



Identification and prioritization of use cases that will attract the best technology with the greatest potential to improve mission outcomes



Outreach and engagement to attract emerging tech companies for solicitation, industry days, tech roundtables, and other events



Tech scouting and vetting to source emerging tech solutions that can best support government mission needs



Agile acquisition strategy and support designed to encourage nontraditional emerging tech participation

Last week, AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force’s innovation-focused program office, awarded Dcode a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), and any organization in the Department of Defense can order off the BPA, allowing agencies and program offices across the DoD to address barriers to innovation and successfully adopt emerging tech to improve mission outcomes.

About Dcode

Dcode connects the tech industry and government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. Dcode helps emerging tech companies, federal agencies, and industry partners understand each other and work together to improve the government with better tech.

Dcode has worked with hundreds of tech companies and government organizations, driving new implementations of commercial technology in government and millions in federal contracts. To learn more, visit: dcode.co/gov

