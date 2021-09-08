Brown & Brown, Inc. joins S&P 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announces that S&P Dow Jones Indices reported on September 3, 2021, that the company would be included in the prestigious S&P 500 index effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021.



The S&P 500 index is composed of 500 of the top companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy. Brown & Brown is currently a member of the S&P MidCap 400, which focuses on mid-sized companies.

"Brown & Brown is honored to be recognized as a constituent of the S&P 500," stated J. Powell Brown, president and CEO. "Our consistent track record of company growth over the past 82 years, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, has positioned us to be included in the S&P 500 index. We could not have achieved this honor without the dedication of our talented teammates, our broad and diverse customer base and our carrier partners. We look forward to further growth in the coming years."

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, please visit www.bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

