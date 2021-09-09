Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
September 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Lahtinen, Sampsa
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lahtinen, Sampsa
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20210908141048_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 76 Unit price: 42.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 73 Unit price: 42.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 150 Unit price: 42.9 EUR
(4): Volume: 20 Unit price: 42.85 EUR
(5): Volume: 41 Unit price: 42.9 EUR
(6): Volume: 13 Unit price: 42.85 EUR
(7): Volume: 15 Unit price: 42.8 EUR
(8): Volume: 60 Unit price: 42.75 EUR
(9): Volume: 23 Unit price: 42.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 7 Unit price: 42.75 EUR
(11): Volume: 139 Unit price: 42.7 EUR
(12): Volume: 150 Unit price: 42.55 EUR
(13): Volume: 13 Unit price: 42.6 EUR
(14): Volume: 99 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(15): Volume: 26 Unit price: 42.65 EUR
(16): Volume: 150 Unit price: 42.6 EUR
(17): Volume: 45 Unit price: 42.6 EUR
(18): Volume: 21 Unit price: 42.6 EUR
(19): Volume: 45 Unit price: 42.55 EUR
(20): Volume: 150 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(21): Volume: 45 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(22): Volume: 26 Unit price: 42.55 EUR
(23): Volume: 67 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(24): Volume: 310 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(25): Volume: 319 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(26): Volume: 1,213 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(27): Volume: 45 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(28): Volume: 123 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(29): Volume: 259 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(30): Volume: 80 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(31): Volume: 11 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(32): Volume: 273 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(33): Volume: 187 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(34): Volume: 1,188 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(35): Volume: 2,173 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(36): Volume: 11 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(37): Volume: 524 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(38): Volume: 3 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(39): Volume: 40 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(40): Volume: 40 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(41): Volume: 77 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(42): Volume: 17 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(43): Volume: 56 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(44): Volume: 471 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(45): Volume: 455 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(46): Volume: 48 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(47): Volume: 123 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(47): Volume: 9,500 Volume weighted average price: 42.52227 EUR
More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066
Vaisala Corporation
Nasdaq Helsinki
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup