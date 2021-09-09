Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Lahtinen, Sampsa

English Finnish

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lahtinen, Sampsa

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20210908141048_3

Transaction date: 2021-09-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 76 Unit price: 42.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 73 Unit price: 42.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 150 Unit price: 42.9 EUR

(4): Volume: 20 Unit price: 42.85 EUR

(5): Volume: 41 Unit price: 42.9 EUR

(6): Volume: 13 Unit price: 42.85 EUR

(7): Volume: 15 Unit price: 42.8 EUR

(8): Volume: 60 Unit price: 42.75 EUR

(9): Volume: 23 Unit price: 42.8 EUR

(10): Volume: 7 Unit price: 42.75 EUR

(11): Volume: 139 Unit price: 42.7 EUR

(12): Volume: 150 Unit price: 42.55 EUR

(13): Volume: 13 Unit price: 42.6 EUR

(14): Volume: 99 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(15): Volume: 26 Unit price: 42.65 EUR

(16): Volume: 150 Unit price: 42.6 EUR

(17): Volume: 45 Unit price: 42.6 EUR

(18): Volume: 21 Unit price: 42.6 EUR

(19): Volume: 45 Unit price: 42.55 EUR

(20): Volume: 150 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(21): Volume: 45 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(22): Volume: 26 Unit price: 42.55 EUR

(23): Volume: 67 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(24): Volume: 310 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(25): Volume: 319 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(26): Volume: 1,213 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(27): Volume: 45 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(28): Volume: 123 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(29): Volume: 259 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(30): Volume: 80 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(31): Volume: 11 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(32): Volume: 273 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(33): Volume: 187 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(34): Volume: 1,188 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(35): Volume: 2,173 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(36): Volume: 11 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(37): Volume: 524 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(38): Volume: 3 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(39): Volume: 40 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(40): Volume: 40 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(41): Volume: 77 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(42): Volume: 17 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(43): Volume: 56 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(44): Volume: 471 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(45): Volume: 455 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(46): Volume: 48 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

(47): Volume: 123 Unit price: 42.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(47): Volume: 9,500 Volume weighted average price: 42.52227 EUR

Vaisala Corporation



Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup